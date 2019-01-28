HCPSS Announce New Arborist Apprenticeship Program

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) Office of Career and Technology Education has announced a new program for students interested in a career as an arborist.

Offered in partnership with the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) and Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA), and funded through a grant from the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation (DLLR), the program will enable participating high school seniors to complete, at no cost, half of the coursework required during the first year of an apprenticeship in this high-demand field.

Participants will learn the skills needed to care for trees, shrubs and woody plants, including standards related to the tree care industry, safety practices and hazard awareness, tree biology, plant care, and how to operate and maintain equipment and vehicles commonly used by the trade. The courses will be held each Tuesday and Thursday, from 2:45-6 p.m., from Feb. 12 through May 10, and will be taught by CCBC instructors on the Howard Community College campus to allow convenient access for Howard County students.

Interested students and their families are encouraged to attend an information session on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. at the Applications and Research Laboratory, 10920 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City. For more information regarding this program, please contact Stephanie Discepolo in the Office of Career and Technology Education, at stephanie_discepolo@hcpss.org.