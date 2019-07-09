HCIC to showcase Startup Grind

On July 31, Startup Grind Columbia will hold its third Annual Startup Showcase at the all new Howard County Innovation Center (HCIC). This event will draw 200-plus regional business-leaders to network and watch Mid-Maryland startups pitch their businesses for prizes.

Startup Grind is an independent global community of more than 3.5 million passionate and creative entrepreneurs in 640 chapters and 130 countries. The Columbia mid-Maryland chapter includes 1,800-plus entrepreneurs, founders, startups, emerging and high growth companies, investors, educators and influencers.

The HCIC is a new service offering for the businesses and entrepreneurs of Howard County and the surrounding region. The facility, located at 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive, houses the Maryland Center for Entrepreneurship, the Howard County Economic Development Authority, the Howard Tech Council, Howard Community College, the Small Business Development Corp., SCORE and the MITRE Viking Lab.

Designed to be a one stop shop for business, the center provides a wide variety of services and events to support the growth of businesses in every stage. To learn more, visit www.startupgrind.com/columbia-md.