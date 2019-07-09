HCGH elects new board chair

Howard County General Hospital (HCGH) elected Elizabeth Rendón Sherman as chair of its board of trustees. Rendón Sherman is the CEO/CFO at Elkridge-based LG-TEK, a company she founded more than 22 years ago.

Rendón Sherman is skilled in analytics, government and customer relationship management, and leadership. An army veteran, she worked as a software engineer for several years before founding her own company, which provides software services and language support to government and private industry clients nationwide. Among her community service activities, Rendón Sherman has served on the boards of the Howard Hospital Foundation, Howard Community College Educational Foundation, Howard County Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation.

“As the business of health care and hospitals continues to change and adapt, I am proud to be selected to lead Howard County General,” Rendón Sherman said. “The hospital is striving to meet the needs of the community by expanding physically with its new addition and bringing increased services to area residents through its population health efforts. I am pleased to be a part of that growth.”

Rendón-Sherman has been joined by Kathleen White, professor at The Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, who was elected as board vice chair. David Condron, member at DCMM & Associates, will remain board treasurer.