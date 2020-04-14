HCGH accepting COVID-19 response donations

Howard Hospital Foundation is accepting donations to support their COVID-19 Response initiative.

Howard County General Hospital (HCGH) has raised nearly $150,000, including in-kind food donations and sponsored meals, from more than 875 donors. Twenty-three local restaurants have provided 13,344 meals to the hospital staff over 17 shifts.

“As we face one of the biggest health challenges in our history, providing meals to those working the front lines at Howard County General Hospital is a way to show our gratitude for all they’re doing,” said Jennifer Smith, vice president for Howard Hospital Foundation. “It’s truly inspiring to see our community coming together.”

Care for Caregivers. Through financial gifts from individuals and businesses, Howard Hospital Foundation is purchasing meals from local restaurants at approximately $9,000 per day for the hospital staff who are working around the clock to care for the community. The foundation cannot accept homemade food for infection control purposes. Donations can be made online at HCGH.org/give. For more information, email HCGH-Foundation@jhmi.edu.

Financial gifts. Donations supporting Howard County General Hospital’s work addressing the COVID-19 crisis can be made online at HCGH.org/give.

Personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies. Howard Hospital Foundation is accepting unused N95 face masks, surgical masks, safety goggles, face shields, disposable gowns, non-latex gloves, unopened bottles of hand sanitizer, unopened containers of disinfecting and bleach wipes and powered, air-purifying respirators (PAPR) to be used should shortages arise. Contact Howard Hospital Foundation Development Associate Diane Stulman at dstulma1@jhmi.edu or 410-913-7473 to coordinate delivery.

Hand-sewn cloth masks. Cotton fabric masks assembled following Johns Hopkins Medicine’s instructions can be used in non-patient care settings to contain coughs and remind people not to touch their faces. The masks are not medical grade and cannot be used by health care providers as protection from COVID-19 during patient-provider interactions. Finished masks can be dropped off in a bin at the Medical Arts Building at 11085 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, adjacent to the hospital.