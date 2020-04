The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) is committed to keeping the business community informed on support and resources available to companies affected by the Coronavirus.

Please fill out this brief COVID-19 business impact survey to help HCEDA provide information and assistance in the most effective manner possible:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeiKTuFQdIctEDvwYTKc1b04pBeagzBVnruR9CtZ0FYUVJ3kQ/viewform