HCEDA launches ‘Eigibility Wizard’  

As part of a continued response to the impacts of COVID-19, the Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) has collaborated with industry partners, business leaders and statewide organizations to launch the Relief Program Eligibility Wizard. The Wizard allows businesses to easily identify which state and federal programs they may be eligible for and provides information on the application processes for those programs.

In collaboration with legal, financial and human resources subject matter experts, the team will continue to monitor federal and state resources, and update the Wizard as new programs become available (or as existing programs change in availability). Interested parties can complete the Relief Program Eligibility Wizard at https://reliefwizard.net.