HCEDA hires Bubeck to direct Innovation Center

Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) has hired Chuck Bubeck as executive director of the Innovation Center. Bubeck will bring a new strategic approach to the activities and programs within the center and further accelerate innovation in the region.

With more than 40 years in the technology industry, including a decade at Apple, Bubeck’s experience as a serial entrepreneur resulted in several successful startups and subsidiaries. During his time with Apple, he helped launch the original 1984 Macintosh and later was one the companies first Regional Systems Engineering Managers.

In 1993, Bubeck founded Ease Technologies, Inc. a regionally recognized Managed Services Provider. EaseTech spinoffs included one of the first commercially available FIX digital trading systems on the market, as well as a legal document management system. Since its inception, Ease has successfully marketed and sold its spinoff products to over 100 investment banks, as well as top legal firms nationally. The company has been regularly recognized among the fastest-growing Managed Services Providers in the U.S. EaseTech was recently acquired by Thrive Networks, a leading NexGen MSP headquartered in Boston.

“Chuck was selected because he possesses the industry experience that is required to lead the Center – he has seen ventures both succeed and fail, and he brings those lessons-learned to our startup community. But more importantly, he has deep roots in the region and brings with him the dedication to build the Innovation Center into an asset that will benefit all in the community,” said Lawrence Twele, CEO of HCEDA.

Bubeck is a Wilde Lake High School alumnus and later studied Computer Science at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University of Maryland, College Park. He has received several awards throughout his career in technology and entrepreneurship, including being recognized as an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist (1997), a Fast 50 Winner (1997) and a National Fast 500 Winner (1998).