HCEDA, German Cyber Security Council to sign MOU

Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) and Cyber-Sicherheitsrat Deutschland e.V (CSD) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) establishing a cybersecurity exchange platform between U.S. and German industry, academia, and government.

CSD, referred to as the German Cyber Security Council (in English), was established to support German businesses, government agencies, and political decision-makers in their efforts against cybercrime. The Berlin-based council is the primary convener of these parties within the German cybersecurity ecosystem. This exchange platform will be the first of its kind for CSD in the U.S.

The cybersecurity exchange platform between HCEDA and CSD will act as an interface between U.S. and German businesses and organizations to facilitate greater inter-country collaboration. It includes the continuation of an exchange program involving companies and delegations from both regions. The platform will also provide ongoing assistance and cooperation to support investment and trade activities in both the U.S. and Germany.

The MOU will position Howard County as an entry point for German cybersecurity firms. CSD has licensed a space at HCEDA’s new Maryland Innovation Center (MIC) in Columbia Gateway to support German companies entering the U.S. market. The exchange platform also provides support to local firms looking to enter the German market.

Lawrence Twele, CEO of HCEDA, emphasized the importance of the MOU “The addition of this cyber exchange platform adds significant value to the already robust ecosystem of resources that we are building at the Maryland Innovation Center,” he said. “The partnership will provide MIC companies, and others across the state, unique access to the international cybersecurity market.”

The MOU signing will take place on March 26 at the Maryland Innovation Center.