HCEDA board elects new chair, vice chair

The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) Board of Directors unanimously voted to elect Steven Snelgrove, president of Johns Hopkins Medicine – Howard County General Hospital (HCGH), as the new board chair and Cyndi Gula, managing director and co-founder of Gula Tech Adventures, as the new board vice chair.

Snelgrove is president of HCGH, a position he has held since 2014. He has also been an active member of the HCEDA Board since 2014. Gula, who was appointed to the HCEDA Board in 2016, has a rich background in the cyber and technology field. She and her husband, Ron Gula, co-founded Tenable Network Security, Howard County’s largest cyber security company, a business they exited from in 2016 before founding Gula Tech Adventures.

Snelgrove and Gula replaced Timothy Collins, chief government relations officer at The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, and William Stone, president of Mobern Lighting, as chair and vice chair, respectively. Collins resigned from the board at the end of his term due to his relocation out of state for new employment as president-elect of Walsh University. Stone will continue to serve on the HCEDA Board.