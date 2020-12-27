HCCEF announces new board members

Howard Community College Educational Foundation, Inc. (HCCEF) Executive Director Missy Mattey announces the board officers for fiscal years 2021 and 2022: Board Chair Vivian Moore Lawyer, VML Coaching, LLC, joined the HCCEF board in 2018. Vice Chair Mark Kelehan, project executive at Harkins Builders, joined the HCCEF board in 2019 and also chaired the Vino Scholastico committee in 2020. Treasurer-Finance Sean Hough, senior vice president, commercial relationship manager at Sandy Spring Bank, joined the HCCEF board in 2018. Treasurer-Finance, Alison Canning, financial advisor, financial planning specialist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, joined the HCCEF board in 2018.

The foundation board also welcomed new members Paul Gleichauf and Kathryn Saulsbury.

Paul Gleichauf brings over 35 years of experience serving in leadership roles in hospitals, community health and mission based human service organizations. In 2015, he founded Paul Gleichauf & Associates, LCC (PGA), a healthcare and human services consulting firm. Prior to starting PGA, he served in a range of leadership roles in hospitals and health centers in Massachusetts and Maryland. Gleichauf is active in his community, providing volunteer leadership to numerous organizations, and volunteering with Neighbor Ride and Church of the Resurrection. He holds degrees from Cornell University and Northeastern University and is a graduate of Leadership Howard County and the Johns Hopkins Leadership Development Program.

Kathryn Saulsbury is an assistant vice president and client advisor for the Greater Maryland market at PNC Wealth Management. At PNC, Saulsbury connects clients with insights and solutions to drive successful results. An alumna of Wake Forest University, she studied sociology and finance and was a member of the Division 1 field hockey team, which attended two Final Four and one National Championship during her time on the team. She is currently a board member and Secretary for the Howard County Concert Odyssey and is a past-President of the Howard West Rotary Club. Saulsbury resides in Sykesville with her husband and their two children.

For the 2021 fiscal year, the following individuals are also serving on the board of directors of the Howard Community College Educational Foundation:

HCCEF officers for fiscal year 2021:

• Vivian Moore Lawyer, VML Coaching, LLC (Chair)

• Mark Kelehan, Harkins Builders (Vice Chair)

• Sean Hough, Sandy Spring Bank (Treasurer-Finance)

• Alison Canning, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management (Treasurer-Investments)

• Kathleen Hetherington, Ed.D., Howard Community College (Secretary)

HCCEF board members (including officers and new members):

• Jonathan Ahn, Esq., Attorney

• Nancy Calder, Faulty Liaison, Howard Community College (ex-officio)

• Charlie Camp, M&T Bank

• Alison Canning, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

• Mary Cannon, Mary Cannon & Associates, LLC

• J. Allen Cornell, NAI Michael

• Matt D’Amico, Design Collective

• George Doetsch, Apple Ford Lincoln

• David Doggette, 2HB Software Designs, Inc.

• Paul Gleichauf, Paul Gleichauf & Associates, LLC

• Kathleen Hetherington, Howard Community College (ex-officio)

• Sean Hough, Sandy Spring Bank

• Mark Kelehan, Harkins Builders

• Sean Keller, Board of Trustees Liaison (ex-officio)

• Vivian Lawyer, VML Coaching, LLC

• Eric Regelin, GRANIX, LLC

• Alexander Ruygrok, Bouland & Brush, LLC

• Kathryn Saulsbury, PNC Wealth

• Danielle Smith, Baltimore Gas and Electric

• Kenneth Solow, Pinnacle Advisory Group, Inc.

• Robin Thomas, BB&T Wealth

• Barbara Van Winkle, Nancy Adams Personnel

The Howard Community College Educational Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tax-exempt organization that provides funds for scholarships, grants, and programs that benefit the college and its students. Established in 1978, the mission of the HCCEF is to improve lives and create opportunities by funding pathways to student success. All administrative costs are covered by the college to ensure that all the money raised goes directly to scholarships or to advance and support the programs and facilities of Howard Community College. One hundred percent of all gifts go directly toward the scholarship, endowment, or program designated by the donor.

For information on contributions or other donor opportunities, contact the HCCEF at 443-518-1970, foundation@howardcc.edu, or visit howardcc.edu/donors