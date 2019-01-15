HCC offers federal shutdown assistance

As the federal government shutdown continues, Howard Community College (HCC) is assisting families to ensure that college education remains on schedule. Current or prospective students affected by loss of income should contact the Office of Enrollment Services (OES), where staff will work one-on-one with impacted students to make any necessary payment arrangements.

Additionally, students with disabilities who are receiving tuition waivers based on Supplemental Security Income or Social Security Disability benefits from the federal government will be held in, and not dropped from, their winter and spring classes during the shutdown. To contact the OES, call 443-518-4133 or email abuckley@howardcc.edu ; for a personal counseling appointment, call 443-518-1340.