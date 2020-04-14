HCC Business Training Center working with community

While access to our Howard Community College (HCC) campus is restricted to authorized employees only, it is fully-functioning and delivering courses remotely. In addition, its Business Training Center continues to work with business and government clients.

In most cases, it has been able to reschedule training for a later time or move instruction online to virtual classroom delivery platforms, and continues to meet the training and development needs of local businesses and organizations with a full range of custom training, professional development, coaching, organizational development and business consulting.

If your business or organization would like to use this time for training or professional development, contact Sharrie Hornak, our director of customized training, at shornak@howardcc.edu; for assistance with resources, information, contacts, advice, etc., email Bob Muir, director of client solutions, at rmuir2@howardcc.edu.