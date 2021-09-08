HCAR gets affordable housing grant

The Howard County Association of REALTORS (HCAR) was awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) Housing Opportunity Program to provide homeowners education to Howard County’s Hispanic Communities. HCAR will partner with Consumer Credit Counseling Services of Maryland (CCCSMD) to launch the Housing Opportunities for All, HoCo program.

“Realtors build communities and work hard to make the American Dream a reality for millions of Americans each year,” said HCAR President Shirley Matlock. “This grant will help raise awareness about the need for more housing opportunities in Howard County while supporting our fight to increase the availability of affordable housing units. Because of this grant, homeownership will now be attainable for countless additional families across this community.”

It is the goal of HCAR and CCCSMD to help bridge the gap between Howard County’s Hispanic communities and homeownership. According to multiple published studies, there are various threats that Hispanic Americans face relating to financial literacy and personal finance.

Some of these include inequities in pay, a lower rate of understanding regarding personal finance, an increased likelihood to experience financial and material hardship compared to other Americans, and a multitude of other financial challenges. The lack of awareness and utilization of Howard County resources by the Hispanic population is a growing concern throughout the local area.

Advertisement

This will be a year-long program, with classes offered quarterly in both English and Spanish, for a total of eight classes. Classes will be taught at HCAR and online with hopes of launching the program in November.

For more information, visit www.hcar.org; to learn more information about the NAR Housing Opportunity Program visit, https://realtorparty.realtor/community-outreach/housing-opportunity.