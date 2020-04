Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has announced, subject to market conditions, a private offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 by its indirect subsidiaries, HAT Holdings I LLC and HAT Holdings II LLC.

At issuance, the notes will be guaranteed by the company, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure and Hannon Armstrong Capital. Hannon Armstrong is an investor in climate change solutions, headquartered in Annapolis.