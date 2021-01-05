Hannon Armstrong invests in renewable energy

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, an investor in climate solutions, announced a preferred equity investment in an approximately 1.6 gigawatt (GW) onshore wind and utility-scale solar portfolio developed and managed by Clearway Energy Group, one of the largest developers and operators of clean energy in the United States with a pipeline of 9 GW of renewable energy through 2022.

The large-scale, diversified, and highly contracted renewables portfolio includes 874 megawatts (MW) of onshore wind, 192 MW of utility-scale solar, and 557 MW of utility-scale solar with 395 MW of co-located storage (seven projects in total) located in four states: California, Hawaii, Texas and West Virginia. The partnership combines Hannon Armstrong’s expertise in providing long-term investment for climate solutions with the world-class development and asset owner-operator experience of Clearway Energy Group.

In accordance with the terms of the investment, which reached financial close on Dec. 21, Hannon Armstrong will hold a preferred equity interest in a number of holding companies owning the cash equity interests in individual portfolio operating projects and will participate in the cash flows from such projects. Hannon Armstrong has funded approximately $200 million of its investment to date and anticipates funding the remaining portion in 2021 and 2022.

Once fully funded, Hannon Armstrong’s total investment in the portfolio will be approximately $663 million. The remaining ownership of cash equity interests in the holding companies will be held by Clearway Energy, a publicly-traded affiliate of Clearway Energy.