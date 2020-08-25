Hannon Armstrong announces $350M offering

Annapolis-based Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, an investor in climate change solutions, announced a private offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes by its indirect subsidiaries, HAT Holdings I LLC and HAT Holdings II LLC, with HAT I LLC.

Hannon Armstrong intends to utilize the net proceeds of the offering of the notes to acquire or refinance, in whole or in part, eligible green projects, which include assets that are neutral to negative on incremental carbon emissions.

Prior to the full investment of such net proceeds, the company intends to invest such net proceeds in interest-bearing accounts and short-term, interest-bearing securities which are consistent with its intention to continue to qualify for taxation as a REIT.