Gula Tech Adventures joins $6M financing for INKY

INKY Technology Corp., a next-gen anti-phishing startup, has raised an additional $6 million in funding led by ClearSky Security, as well as participation from Ellicott City-based Gula Tech Adventures to close out the start-up’s series A round of funding. Ron Gula, Founder of Gula Tech Adventures, will join INKY’s Board of Advisors as a result of the funding close.

“As an early investor in INKY and team, I’ve seen the real benefits of the company’s computer vision technology in preventing and catching phishing attacks before they are able to execute ahead of legacy anti-phishing technologies on the market today,” said Gula, founder, Gula Tech Adventures.

College Park-based INKY was designed to use the power of cutting-edge computer vision technology to sift through the deceptive ways in which criminals are putting together phishing attacks. INKY can detect and block phishing attacks that use even the most sophisticated tactics, such as hidden text and altered logos, before they reach end users.

The company’s flagship anti-phishing solution, INKY Phish Fence, is equipped with anomaly detection algorithms and computer vision technology to identify and block brand forgery emails, spear phishing attempts and extortion attacks, while also alerting employees with helpful warning banners to unusual or suspicious emails, giving users specific guidance on potentially problematic messages.

In addition, Cybrary, the world’s largest online cybersecurity career development platform, has secured $15 million in Series B funding. The round is led by Austin, Texas-based BuildGroup, with participation from existing investors including Arthur Ventures and Gula Tech Adventures. Gula will also be joining Cybrary’s board of directors.