Gula Tech Adventures join $3 M seed round for Gravell

Gravwell, a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based provider of an enterprise data fusion platform, has raised $3 million in seed funding. Backers included Columbia-based Gula Tech Adventures, Next Frontier Capital, Kickstart Fund, and Revolution’s Rise of the Rest.

Led by CEO Corey Thuen, Gravwell is an enterprise data fusion and analytics platform that empowers teams to ingest everything and investigate anything – all without limits. Its product can do large-scale logging and real-time data analysis.

With Gravwell’s platform, experienced security analysts and data-driven executives can share insights across the team, find and fuse data from any source in the enterprise, all without paying exorbitant data transit and storage costs. Gravwell provides complete observability and meaningful analytics that enable understanding, actionable insight, and right response to enhance security.

Users have access to unlimited data ingestion, unlimited data retention, light-speed data fusion, and analytics and the ability to search, find, and act on data truth in real time. The company intends to use the funds to scale customer success and sales operations.