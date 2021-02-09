Gula Tech adds $2.1M to software plan

Second Front Systems (2F), a public benefit software company that equips defense and national security professionals for long-term, continuous competition for access to emerging technologies, announced an oversubscribed extension of $2.1 million to their original $6 million seed round led by ARTIS Ventures. In addition to all current investors 8VC, Kleiner Perkins, Gula Tech Adventures, and Abstract Ventures, this extension also includes a new investment from strategic partner Pallas Ventures.

The additional venture funding will be used to further expand the capabilities of Second Front’s core software platform, Atlas Fulcrum, which has received a major contract award from the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Air Force’s innovation arm AFWERX, in addition to supporting the development of additional products and growth activities.

“One of the key areas limiting the U.S. national security community is the speed and scale with which we can identify, test, acquire, and integrate emerging technology,” said Richard Spencer, Pallas Ventures Managing Director, and former Secretary of the Navy. “Second Front’s product-first approach to a highly bureaucratic and laborious process provides the Department of Defense and the U.S. Government with the critical tools needed to increase the speed and impact of investments in modernization and emerging technologies.”

Using software network effects, Second Front works to bridge the gap between commercial technologies and warfighters, breaking down silos, connecting dispersed buying centers, and helping to accelerate technology discovery, assessment, and integration.