Gula family starts Cyber Foundation

Columbia-based cybersecurity investment firm Gula Tech Adventures (GTA) has started a foundation that will support nonprofit cyber organizations by awarding $1 million in competitive grants several times annually.

During the first round, the Gula Tech Foundation will reward diversity efforts by awarding $500,000, $300,000 and $200,000, respectively, to three nonprofits to boost the number of African-Americans engaged in cybersecurity. Future grants will go to nonprofits specializing in such areas as workforce development, technology education and policy.

The effort is being led by GTA President Ron Gula, former CEO and co-founder of Tenable; and GTA Managing Director Cyndi Gula, formerly vice president of operations at Tenable. They have assembled an advisory board comprised of 29 industry executives and nonprofit experts who will oversee the applicants and award winners.

The application period for the first series of grants is Jan. 4-27, 2021. Grant requests can be made at https://gulatechfoudnation.wufoo.com/forms/january-2021-grant-request-form.