Grow & Fortify launches Maryland craft beverages app 

The Maryland Craft Beverages app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores. This free app allows craft alcohol drinkers in Maryland to plan future stops, track visited locations, and participate in the integrated industry passports.

The directory in the app includes all active members of the Brewers Association of Maryland, the Maryland Distillers Guild, and the Maryland Wineries Association that currently offer guest experiences. This app puts a curated craft beverage experience in the palm of your hand.

Connecting consumers with local tasting rooms and increasing revenues for Maryland beverage producers are the primary goals of this new app. To facilitate this effort, Grow & Fortify is replacing the annual print release of the Maryland Craft Beverage map it distributed via tourist destinations throughout the state.

In addition to traditional beer, wine, and spirits trails, the Maryland Craft Beverage app includes trails dedicated to highlighting the state’s growing number of cider and mead producers. Grow & Fortify has worked with the Maryland Office of Tourism Development, Maryland Department of Agriculture and numerous county tourism offices to include additional, locally promoted trail experiences.

Advertisement

Events promoted by the three industries will be highlighted in the app and attendees can use the app to browse participating vendors and products.