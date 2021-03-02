Green JobWorks expands at Arundel Overlook

Green JobWorks has expanded its lease with St. John Properties, Inc. at Arundel Overlook and now leases approximately 8,000 square feet of space at 921 and 961 Mercantile Drive, in Hanover. The company, which serves the construction services industry and also provides staffing for various business categories, has hired more than 300 new employees during the past 18 months. The employee count grew from just 70 workers as of fall 2019.

The company originally offered staffing for light construction, demolition, abatement and cleaning services, but the management team recognized the opportunities available in other industries. A second division of the organization was soon formed that provided short-term and long-term skilled labor to companies with requirements such as warehousing and packaging. Green JobWorks now provides hundreds of workers to area warehouses to handle food sorting and packaging operations.

“The pandemic dramatically changed the supply chain landscape and placed greater emphasis on warehouse fulfillment services, and that operation is highly labor-intensive,” said Larry Lopez, president of Green JobWorks. “Our company was adept at identifying and hiring a talented workforce for our own needs and believed we could scale this work to service the needs of others. We were in need of additional space at Arundel Overlook to handle on-boarding and training activities.

“After operating in Baltimore City for several years, we found space more efficient and less costly in Anne Arundel County and this is the location where we intend to stay,” said Lopez. “Because we service groups throughout the Baltimore region and into Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia, Arundel Overlook provides us with the immediate access to highways that we find especially essential.”