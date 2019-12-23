‘Gratitude Tuesday’ kicks off at MUIH               

In December, Maryland University of Integrative Health (MUIH) kicked off a weekly celebration of “Gratitude Tuesday” as a reminder to focus on giving, expressing and reflecting on thanks.

“At Maryland University of Integrative Health, we believe in the power of gratitude and promote a culture of gratitude within our community. Gratitude Tuesday will serve to spread this momentum outward to the world,” said Marc Levin, president. “The MUIH community will be celebrating Gratitude Tuesday every week, and it is our hope that this extends to other organizations and communities to amplify the number of individuals positively impacted by gratitude.”

Gratitude is important every day and it is easy to lose track of it as we meet the demands of our day-to-day lives, he said.

Levin added, “Think about the impact if, every Tuesday, we are collectively spreading gratitude throughout the day to our family members, friends, colleagues, and strangers. We invite and encourage others to be part of the gratitude movement by celebrating Gratitude Tuesday and being generous and intentional in expressing their gratitude and reflecting on gratitude in their lives.”

There are numerous benefits to expressing gratitude, receiving gratitude, and reflecting on gratitude, he said.

MUIH is a leading academic institution focused on the study and practice of integrative health and wellness and one of the few universities in the U.S. dedicated solely to such practices.

Since 1974, MUIH has been a values-driven community educating practitioners to become future health and wellness leaders through transformative programs grounded in traditional wisdom and contemporary science.

