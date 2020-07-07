GP Strategies named ‘Supplier of the Year’

GP Strategies Corp., of Elkridge, was named a General Motors Supplier of the Year.

During a recent event, GM recognized 116 of its best suppliers from 15 countries that have consistently exceeded the corporation’s expectations, created value or introduced innovations to the company. This is the 3rd time GP Strategies has received the award.

The Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in product purchasing, global purchasing and manufacturing services, customer care and aftersales, and logistics.