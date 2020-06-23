GP Strategies appoints Stedham interim CEO

Global performance improvement solutions provider GP Strategies Corp. of Elkridge, announced that Scott Greenberg is stepping down from his role as CEO and will remain as chairman of the board of directors and as a senior advisor. He will be replaced by Adam Stedham.

Stedham is currently the president of GP Strategies and a 23-year veteran of the firm and has been appointed by the board as interim CEO and elected as a board member, He also will continue in his role as president.

Stedham has served as president of the company since November 2017, after serving as a senior vice president since 2012 and as a vice president since 2008. He has served in roles of increasing responsibility since joining GP Strategies in 1997, including leading various service lines, managing the Asia Pacific region, and leading business development initiatives in multiple industries.