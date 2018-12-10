GP Strategies Acquires TTi Global

GP Strategies Corp., of Columbia, has acquired TTi Global, a Michigan-based provider of training, staffing, research and consulting solutions to the global automotive industry and other sectors. The acquisition of TTi, which posts annual revenues of approximately $50 million, enhances GP Strategies’ service offerings and customer base in the automotive industry, adding service training and multiple new markets, customer relationships and capabilities.“The TTi acquisition is an important step in our progress towards the financial goals set forth in our previously disclosed long-term strategic plan, and most importantly putting GP Strategies back on a growth track,” said Scott Greenberg, CEO of GP Strategies. “This acquisition is directly aligned with our strategy of accelerating growth in the automotive industry, a large market with significant growth potential for our business.”

“The addition of TTi Global enhances GP Strategies’ global platform as a comprehensive training provider, providing us with greater scale and depth of services to capitalize on global training opportunities,” said Adam Stedham, president of GP Strategies. “This acquisition will deliver immediate benefits to GP Strategies, giving us the ability to provide complete training services for dealership sales and service staff, as well as increased capability across Asia and Latin America in both automotive and non-automotive markets. In addition, this acquisition adds staff augmentation as a new service line for GP Strategies, allowing us to serve our clients’ staffing needs. As clients continue to look for ways to transform their business and enhance customer experience, we are now better positioned to help them on that journey.”