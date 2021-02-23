Governor Larry Hogan says Maryland administered 1 million vaccine doses

Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has officially achieved the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered. Maryland providers have administered 94.3% of all first doses received from the federal government, and the state is now averaging 27,796 shots per day.

In addition, the state has surpassed 7.5 million COVID-19 tests, and continues to report declines in key data metrics, including the lowest seven-day positivity rate (4.12%) since November 3, the lowest case rate per 100K (14.2) since November 1, and the lowest level of COVID hospitalizations (1,016) since November 16.

“I want to thank all of the vaccinators—the Maryland Department of Health, the first responders, the Maryland National Guard, our hospitals, local health departments, and pharmacies—and all of the people who are working around the clock to get shots into arms,” said Governor Hogan. “Even with this good news, this will continue to be a long process for many more months before enough vaccines will be available. The state of Maryland is fully prepared to allocate, deploy, distribute, and utilize every single dose that we are allocated.”

Official data is reported daily at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

According to federal officials, severe winter weather continues to affect vaccine shipments to providers, and may affect clinics in the coming days. State health officials have shared all CDC notices regarding shipment delays directly with providers.