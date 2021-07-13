Governor Larry Hogan launches scholarship lottery for vaccinated Maryland youth

As part of Maryland’s “No Arm Left Behind” campaign, Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a new innovative $1 million scholarship lottery program to encourage Marylanders ages 12 to 17 to get vaccinated. Winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship, which covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education. The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will jointly administer this initiative, which will select 20 winners through random drawings between now and Labor Day.

The effort follows Hogan’s vaccine lottery. Maryland’s vaccination rates continue to dramatically outpace the nation. While the nation fell short of President Biden’s goal to vaccinate 70 percent of adults, Maryland met this ambitious goal by Memorial Day. 92.1 percent of Marylanders 65 and older and 75.2 percent of Maryland adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine.