Governor Hogan issues emergency order to close casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities

ANNAPOLIS, MD—In light of the serious public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Hogan has issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely.“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” said Governor Hogan. “These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”
The following properties are affected by the governor’s emergency order, which takes effect at midnight on Monday, March 16, 2020 and will remain in effect until the state of emergency has been terminated or until superseded by other orders:
- MGM National Harbor
- Live! Casino & Hotel
- Horseshoe Casino Baltimore
- Hollywood Casino Perryville
- Ocean Downs Casino
- Rocky Gap Casino Resort
- Laurel Park
- Pimlico Race Course
- Timonium Race Course
- Fair Hill Races
- Rosecroft Raceway
- Ocean Downs
- All simulcast betting facilities in the state
The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will work with casinos to facilitate an orderly shutdown of operations. This order does not apply to hotels adjacent to casinos.