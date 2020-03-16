Governor Hogan issues emergency order to close casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities

ANNAPOLIS, MD—In light of the serious public health emergency created by the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Hogan has issued an emergency order to close all Maryland casinos, racetracks, and simulcast betting facilities to the general public indefinitely.“This situation continues to evolve and will escalate rapidly and dramatically,” said Governor Hogan. “These are unprecedented actions in an extraordinary situation, but they could be the difference in saving lives and keeping people safe.”

The following properties are affected by the governor’s emergency order, which takes effect at midnight on Monday, March 16, 2020 and will remain in effect until the state of emergency has been terminated or until superseded by other orders:

MGM National Harbor

Live! Casino & Hotel

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Hollywood Casino Perryville

Ocean Downs Casino

Rocky Gap Casino Resort

Laurel Park

Pimlico Race Course

Timonium Race Course

Fair Hill Races

Rosecroft Raceway

Ocean Downs

All simulcast betting facilities in the state

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency will work with casinos to facilitate an orderly shutdown of operations. This order does not apply to hotels adjacent to casinos.

Read the governor’s emergency order.