Governor Hogan announces $10M in relief for live entertainment venues

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the recipients of 65 awards totaling $10 million for live music and performance venues and live entertainment promoters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This relief funding is in addition to the $30 million allocated earlier this year to music and entertainment venues as part of the State of Maryland’s economic recovery plan.

“As we continue to move forward in our recovery, I am proud to announce more support for these entertainment businesses and venues as part of our Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative,” said Hogan. “These awards protect jobs and preserve important cultural institutions in Maryland communities ready to get back to normal.”

Administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, awards will be distributed to live venues that closed or cancelled events and performances due to capacity limitations in response to the pandemic, and for which any previous state or federal assistance was not sufficient to cover the live entertainment venue or promoter’s expenses due to the event’s size or venue.

“This is a critical recovery resource to help these businesses as they ramp back up their operations,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth Holt. “When we can provide quick and direct assistance, we are not solely helping these businesses, we are strengthening the whole community.”

Advertisement

In total, 49 live entertainment venues and 14 promoters from 12 counties and Baltimore City will receive the funding. The beneficiaries include Merriweather Post Pavilion ($247,039) and Toby’s Dinner Theater ($247,039) in Columbia; and Rams Head On Stage ($200,101) in Annapolis. For a full list of awardees, visit https://dhcd.maryland.gov/Documents/PressReleases/MarylandStrongEconomicRecoveryInitiativeAwards.pdf