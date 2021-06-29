Gov. Larry Hogan ends of COVID-19 state of emergency

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the end of the COVID-19 state of emergency in the state of Maryland. Maryland recently surpassed 6.5 million vaccinations, and the positivity rate is a record-low 0.82 percent.

“Thanks in large part to the hard work, the sacrifices, and the vigilance of the people of Maryland, we have finally reached the light at the end of that long tunnel,” said Governor Hogan. “Each and every one of you – your actions – have made this day possible. I am so proud of our state, and I’m grateful to have had this honor to serve as your governor. Thank you all for being Maryland Strong.”

The COVID-19 state of emergency will end in two phases:

Emergency Mandates and Restrictions End July 1

All emergency mandates and restrictions will be terminated as of July 1. There will no longer be any statewide mask order in effect for any settings, including schools, camps, and childcare facilities.

The 45-Day Administrative Grace Period Runs Through Aug. 15

Thursday, July 1, will mark the beginning of a 45-day grace period, where certain regulations will continue to be relaxed to complete the administrative transition out of the pandemic. This includes such provisions as renewing driver’s licenses, winding down emergency health operations and the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19.