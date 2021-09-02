Gov. Larry Hogan announces $3.7M for electric vehicle charging stations

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that $3.7 million in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure is being awarded to 37 sites using funds from Maryland’s settlement with Volkswagen (VW) for air pollution violations.

The state is funding 36 new public fast chargers at 13 locations and 145 workplace charging ports at 24 business locations. The public fast chargers are five to 10 times quicker than the workplace charger ports.

“Zero emission vehicles and clean transportation infrastructure are key drivers to achieving Maryland’s ambitious climate plans, which are among the most detailed and aggressive in the nation,” said Secretary Ben Grumbles of the Maryland Department of the Environment. “Our smart investments in charging infrastructure will accelerate the electric vehicle revolution and grow sustainable public-private partnerships throughout the state.”

Maryland received $75.7 million as part of a $2.7 billion national settlement with VW. A total of $11.3 million of Maryland’s money was directed toward deployment of zero emission vehicle infrastructure to facilitate the state’s adoption of battery, electric, and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Advertisement

There are currently more than 36,000 electric vehicles in the state, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Maryland will begin the second round of VW funding by the end of the year.

The public fast charging stations will be located in 13 locations, including:

Annapolis at Exxon, 161 Defense Highway

Halethorpe at Wawa (No. 8504), 3716 Washington Boulevard