Golf great Green honored at The Preserve at Eisenhower

A ribbon-cutting was held on April 30 for the re-opening of The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course and to honor Albert Green, who in 1969 became the first African-American club head pro in Maryland at the former Dwight D. Eisenhower Golf Course. During his playing career, Green won more than 50 professional events, played in three U.S Open tournaments and was also the first Black to participate in the PGA’s Club Pro Championship; the course’s soon-to-be-built pro shop at the Crownsville course will be named in his honor.

Pictured addressing the crowd are Green’s children, Lynise and Al. Photo credits The Business Monthly’s Mark R. Smith.