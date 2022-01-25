Godspeed Capital acquires Exceptional Software Strategies

Godspeed Capital Management, a lower-middle-market defense and government services, solutions and technology focused private equity firm, has acquired Linthicum-based Exceptional Software Strategies, a provider of information technology solutions to mission-oriented Federal agencies, including members of the Intelligence Community and Department of Defense agencies. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ESS boasts a 25-year history of integrating mission-critical information technology solutions across the Intelligence Community. The company provides core capabilities in cyber, software and systems engineering, and geographic information systems, and works with a broad array of Intelligence Community and Federal agencies with critical National Security missions, including a strong presence in Fort Meade.

The newly-acquired ESS will join Godspeed Capital’s recently formed high-end cyber and technology solutions platform holding company. It is designed to provide U.S. Defense and Intelligence Community agencies with a full suite of solutions to combat an increasing and ever-evolving level of cybersecurity and intelligence threats.