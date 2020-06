The U.S. Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Program Executive Office – Unmanned and Small Combatants (PEO-USC) has selected GMATEK to perform research and development in multi-sensor fusion and analytics to detect, mitigate and compensate for sensor degradation onboard unmanned surface and undersea vehicles (USV/UUV).

A woman-owned small business established in 2007, this work is being performed at its facilities in Annapolis. Participating as a subcontractor is FarSounder, of Warwick, R.I.