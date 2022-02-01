GBC, EAGB announce roadmap for merger

The Greater Baltimore Committee (GBC) and the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore (EAGB) announced plans for a merger that will result in a new, unified approach for the work of the storied organizations.

The new entity will represent a bold vision for how Baltimore will compete and thrive on regional, national and global stages and guide the strategic role business will need to play. This singular organization will have a future-ready mindset and orientation focused on delivering equitable, dynamic and sustainable economic impact that benefits the entire greater Baltimore community.

The organization will have broad and intentional representation from the entities, business sectors and individuals across the region to work in partnership towards a common goal of economic development strategies for a better Baltimore region.

In 2022, GBC and EAGB will build upon the work multi-sector experts have underway to broaden Baltimore’s economic blueprints to the entire region and connect its businesses and communities.