Gay Signs Franchise Agreement with PickUp USA Fitness

PickUp USA Fitness has announced that Rudy Gay, NBA veteran and Archibishop Spalding High School graduate, will be opening PickUp USA locations in Maryland and Florida. PickUp USA gyms are full-service fitness clubs with services focused on basketball. They clubs offer group and private basketball training, weight and cardio rooms, and the company’s main attraction ― pickup basketball with referees.

PickUp USA operates locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina and Texas. Gay was selected eighth overall in the 2006 NBA draft, and is currently the starting forward for the San Antonio Spurs. His PickUp USA locations are projected to start opening in the second half of 2019.