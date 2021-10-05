Gaming Commission publishes sports betting comments

The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) has published comments on the state’s sports wagering regulations that were submitted by sports wagering stakeholders and interested members of the public during a recently concluded 30-day public comment period.

The regulations (COMAR 36.10.01 through 36.10.18) were approved by the MLGCC on July 15 and by the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review on Aug. 5.

The regulations were published in the Maryland Register on Aug. 27 (see pages 718-781) and the required 30-day comment period ran from Aug. 27 through Sept. 27. Comments were accepted in writing via regular, first-class mail, email or a submission form on mdgaming.com. Stakeholders and members of the public also had the opportunity to comment on the regulations during a public meeting held Sept. 22.

All written comments received during the 30-day comment period are available to view on the Sports Wagering Public Comments page of mdgaming.com, along with a list of all individuals who submitted comments, a list of attendees at the Sept. 22 public comment meeting, and an audio recording of that meeting.

The MLGCC and Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff are reviewing all comments received, and any amendments to the regulations recommended by staff will be presented for the MLGCC’s approval at its next regular monthly meeting at 10 a.m. on Oct. 21 at the Montgomery Park Business Center in Baltimore. A live video stream of the meeting will be available via mdgaming.com.