Gable to restore iconic Domino Sugar sign

Gable, of Northern Anne Arundel County, has been chosen by the ASR Group to re-design, build and install the iconic Domino Sugar Baltimore sign located on the Baltimore waterfront.

The 70-year-old sign is considered to be a classic piece of the city’s commercial architecture. The intent of the project is to maintain the visual integrity of the design and lighting, while taking advantage of as many modern-day fabrication methods, sustainable materials and lighting technology as possible.

Other Gable projects dotting the Baltimore skyline include the signage on M&T Bank Stadium, M&T Bank’s Baltimore headquarters, Lupin, Transamerica, CareFirst, the Baltimore Museum of Industry and the Montgomery Park buildings.