Gable gets USPS excellence award

Gable, of Marley Neck, is honored to be the winner of the 2020 Supplier Sustainability Excellence Award from the United States Postal Service (USPS). The award recognizes companies that make outstanding contributions through quality performance and services.

Only 13 companies were selected out of more than 13,000 suppliers who provide services to USPS. Gable was chosen for its commendable performance, development, and innovative approach in sustainable business practices that support and help the USPS operate in a more environmentally sustainable manner.

“Receiving this prestigious award of excellence from the United States Post Office is such a great honor for our entire team. It is a privilege to be their sole provider of signage for over 10 years,” said Gable Senior Vice President Eric Crowe.