Fulton-based Planning Solutions acquired by Wealth Enhancement Group

Wealth Enhancement Group, an independent wealth management firm that oversees $11.3 billion in client assets, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Planning Solutions Group, a hybrid independent financial advisory business based in Fulton with more than $1.3 billion in combined client assets.

The acquisition marks Wealth Enhancement Group’s first location in the Baltimore-Washington D.C., area and underscores its commitment to growth in the densely populated east coast. The acquisition is the firm’s 12th since the end of 2013 and is more evidence that it is establishing itself as a leading national wealth management and financial planning brand through both organic growth and targeted acquisitions.

“We are thrilled to announce that Planning Solutions Group … is joining the Wealth Enhancement Group family,” said Jeff Dekko, CEO of Wealth Enhancement Group. “From the first time we spoke with the group’s partners, we were impressed with their passion for providing clients the best service experience in every engagement. They have had great success, and we will help them take that growth to new levels with our collaborative approach to financial planning, portfolio management and back-office operations.”

Wealth Enhancement Group’s total client assets grew organically by more than $1 billion per year in both 2017 and 2018. It has been particularly active in acquisitions as well, bringing aboard 11 other practices since the end of 2013. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close Aug. 1.