Fry, GBC president/CEO, to retire this year

Donald Fry, president and CEO of the Greater Baltimore Committee, will retire on June 1 after 23 years of service. He will serve as a consultant to the GBC until Dec. 31. Having served more than 19 years in the top job, he is the second longest serving president and CEO in the GBC’s 67 year history.

Fry said the decision to retire was difficult, but “Timing is everything. The legislative session wraps up in April; the GBC’s Annual Meeting electing new Directors is on May 25; the primary election is in June and new elected officials will be moving into place in the fall. It’s the perfect time to transition to new leadership at the organization that is the bridge between business, government and the community.”

Board Chair Calvin Butler said the GBC Board of Directors would conduct a national search for Fry’s successor, with a goal of having the successor onboard by June 1. He indicated that the GBC Board of Directors plans to recognize Fry’s years of service at its annual meeting on May 25.

Among Fry’s achievements while leading the GBC include:

Successful legislative effort to keep the Preakness in Baltimore and support a plan to renovate Pimlico Race Course into a year-round sports and community facility.

Establishing in 2003 the Bridging the Gap program to recognize, honor and support women and minority-owned businesses

Launching in 2018 the GBC’s Baltimore Women’s Advisory Board to establish Baltimore as a leader in gender diversity and equality in the workplace.

Consistent advocacy for major transportation projects, funding and policies for the state and Baltimore region.

Leading the creation and publication of the GBC’sGaining a Competitive Edge report, which established eight core pillars for a competitive business environment and job creation in Maryland and outlined how businesses can unite with the public sector to solve complex public issues.

Fry began his tenure with the GBC in April, 1999 when he joined the organization as executive vice president and general counsel. He served in that role until Nov. 1, 2002 when he was named president and CEO.