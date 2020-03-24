Freedom Consulting acquires St. Louis’s Geodata IT

Columbia-based Freedom Consulting Group (FCG) is pleased to welcome Geodata IT, a St. Louis-based, geospatial IT solutions provider for agencies within the U.S. Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community to its growing family of companies.

“The innovation and growth in the geospatial intelligence community in St. Louis was certainly appealing as we evaluated where to make strategic investments,” said Dana Gift, CEO of FCG. “Ultimately, the decision to bring Geodata IT into the FCG family came down to shared values and both organizations’ commitment to its people and mission.”

“FCG’s integrity and unwavering commitment to its workforce and the missions they serve is so closely aligned with ours that it became a matter of when and not if we would establish a partnership,” said Justin Bennett, founder and CEO of Geodata IT. “Improving the lives of our employees and community has always been our top priority and this alliance will enable us to fully realize those goals.”

The acquisition of Geodata IT enables FCG to expand their core capabilities while simultaneously allowing for greater growth in the flourishing St. Louis GIS market. The two entities will retain their respective names, operations, and organizational structures for the immediate term.