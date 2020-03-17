Free virtual meeting tech available

New Orleans-based ​​Kinemagic, makers of Stratus, the software that provides AR and VR experiences for heavy industrial companies, is making its proprietary software available for free.

Stratus allows colleagues to meet virtually as people work remotely due to coronavirus disruptions.

With companies in the United States and around the world asking employees to work from home, Stratus is being repurposed during this period of social distancing and quarantines as a virtual meeting tool for collaboration inside a digital twin (digital replica of a living or non-living physical entity) – and Kinemagic is making it free for any company.

“At Kinemagic, all of our team members are currently working from home,” said Brian Lozes, Kinemagic CEO and founder. “We have the advantage of utilizing our own tools to continue working in our digital twins without interruption. With coronavirus disruptions increasing daily, we want to make Stratus widely available to help other companies continue forward as easily as we have.”

The Stratus multi-user feature lets multiple groups of two to 50 users meet simultaneously. Whether the company is a small business or a massive corporation, the value is the same and the cost is identical – zero dollars.

For companies using Navisworks files, such as oil and gas; petrochemical; chemical manufacturing; water, drainage and sewerage facilities; or manufacturing, teams can virtually meet inside a digital twin of their facility.

During this special Stratus free-trial period, Kinemagic is also making it possible for companies that don’t currently use Navisworks to experience the same virtual meeting advantages. Any industry, whether medical, aviation, technology, transportation or others, can use Kinemagic’s basic environment.

To participate, users need two items:

An Oculus Rift or HTC Vive or Vive Pro headset, and A computer with the following capacity:

CPU: Intel i5-4590 or greater

RAM: 32GB or Greater

Storage: 128GB Available SSD or NVME; 128 GB Available Space

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 or Greater

Navisworks Simulate 2018 or newer (depending on industry)

This free meeting tool is available immediately via www.kinemagic.com.