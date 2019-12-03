Free parking in Anne Arundel County for the holidays

Anne Arundel County will offer free parking in the Whitmore Parking Garage in downtown Annapolis during several days of holiday shopping designed to highlight local businesses. The Whitmore Parking Garage is located at 25 Clay Street, across from the Arundel Center.

The shopping events are sponsored by the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. Organizers host the event to remind shoppers that when they patronize a small business, they are voting with their dollars to keep these unique locally-owned stores in our community.

The first three Thursday evenings in December feature late night shopping fun in downtown Annapolis, as part of Midnight Madness. Shops and restaurants stay open late, and there is entertainment throughout the downtown area including West Street, Maryland Ave, Main Street, and the city dock area. The window displays are decorated for the holidays, and the city shines with festive lights, trees, and garland.

The free parking at Whitmore Parking Garage is available during Midnight Madness Thursdays – December 5th,12th, & 19th: 4 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Whitmore Parking Garage is also free every Sunday year-round from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the events visit http://www.downtownannapolispartnership.org