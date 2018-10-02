OPUS Merriweather, the multi-faceted festival that combines art, sound, technology and taste into a surreal sensory journey, will return on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 5-11 p.m. The event will be free, thanks to a sponsor who offered to buy out all the remaining tickets and distribute them to fans.

Attracting more than 15,000 visitors in 2017 to Downtown Columbia’s Merriweather District, the pioneering art and music festival will once again transform Symphony Woods and Merriweather Post Pavilion into an immersive atmosphere of discovery, imagination and wonder.

Presented by The Howard Hughes Corp., OPUS Merriweather is an ambitious festival merging groundbreaking contemporary art with world-class musical performances. OPUS transforms the iconic, newly-renovated Merriweather Post Pavilion and the surrounding Symphony Woods into an open-air theatre featuring state-of-the-art mixed media installations, music, vocal and dance performances, as well as premieres of contemporary art works and culinary presentations.

Food and entertainment for all ages will be available. Registration is required at opusmerriweather.com.