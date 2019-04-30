Fort Meade reopens STEM Center

Fort Meade has announced the grand opening of its renovated after-school youth services Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Center of Innovation. The new center will provide students with more access to advanced technologies with activities in biology, chemistry, engineering design, aquatic robotics, holograms, music technology and art.

The renovations for the new center were funded by a $45,000 grant from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Raytheon, an electronics manufacturer and defense contractor. A portion of the grant was used to enrich the STEM learning curriculum. On average, nearly 60 students visit the teen center daily, which is expected to increase with the innovative additions to the center.