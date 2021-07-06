Fort Meade, Maryland military facilities to get $558M

The House Appropriations Committee passed legislation that includes more than $558 million for improvements at Maryland military facilities championed by Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02). The $279.9 billion Military Construction-Veterans Affairs funding bill for fiscal 2022 now moves to the full U.S. House of Representatives for consideration.

The bill funds construction of, and improvements, to family housing, hospitals and child care centers at military installations across the country. It also supports veterans’ healthcare programs including substantial investments in women’s healthcare, mental health, suicide prevention and homelessness.

A Defense Appropriator and representative of a district home to both Fort Meade ― Maryland’s largest employer ― and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Ruppersberger strongly supported more than $558 million provided for Maryland’s military facilities, including:

$81 million to improve barracks at Fort Meade;

$198 million for improvements to aging buildings at the National Security Agency, located at Fort Meade;

$100 million for a Special Operations Forces facility at Fort Meade;

$26 million for a Fire/Crash Rescue station at Joint Base Andrews;

$153.2 million for Bethesda Naval Hospital.

Maryland’s 20 military facilities support hundreds of thousands of jobs. In fact, the state’s $57.4 billion military industry represents nearly one-fifth of the state’s total output.

The bill contains increased funds to help military installations adapt to climate change, rising sea levels and worsening natural disasters. At the behest of local Chesapeake Bay advocates, Congressman Ruppersberger successfully fought to include language promoting energy resiliency and stormwater management on military installations in the Bay’s watershed. He also requested at least $1.5 million go toward providing sports therapy for veterans at equine-assisted facilities, of which there are 36 in Maryland.