Fort Meade command ceremony set for Aug. 18

Col. Erich Spragg will relinquished command of Fort Meade to Col. Christopher Nyland in a ceremony scheduled for today, Aug. 18.

Nyland, who will be the 87th Fort Meade Commander, recently served at the Pentagon as the military deputy to the assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs; previously, he commanded the United Nations Command Security Battalion Joint Security Area in the Republic of Korea.

Spragg’s next duty station will be in Quantico, Va., where he will serve as the Army Chair of the United States Marine Corps War College.