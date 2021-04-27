Fort Meade child development center renovations completed 

Maj. Gen. Omar Jones, the commanding general of Joint Force Headquarters – National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington along with Fort Meade Garrison Command, Col. Christopher Nyland have reopened Fort Meade’s Child Development Center II (CDC II) after multiple upgrades, fire and safety improvements and energy efficiency improvements.

Renovation of CDC II began in 2017 and cost $7.5 million and had already begun when the pandemic restrictions forced it to close. Work was completed in late March and the center will resume operations on Monday, April 26. It will serve 250 children.

Reopening CDC II is a way to recognize the tumultuous year in the lives of military children and their families. Fort Meade’s Child & Youth Services office operates five CDCs all but one of which were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures.

Along with the opening of CDC II, the installation marked the restart of Fort Meade’s Family Child Care Centers program which allows certified child care professionals to care for children in their home. FCCC programs were also suspended during the pandemic. Only CDC I remained open during the pandemic to provide child care to service members whose jobs were deemed mission essential.

